Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.55.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $168.24 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

