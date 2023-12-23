The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4,191.57

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,191.57 ($53.01) and traded as high as GBX 4,804 ($60.76). The Berkeley Group shares last traded at GBX 4,769 ($60.31), with a volume of 149,805 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,350 ($55.01) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Peel Hunt downgraded The Berkeley Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,450 ($56.28) price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,586.29 ($58.00).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,432.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,195.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49. The company has a market cap of £5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 1,133.97, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.17.

In other The Berkeley Group news, insider Richard Stearn sold 3,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,023 ($50.88), for a total transaction of £124,954.38 ($158,030.07). 5.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

