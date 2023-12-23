The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,163 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 110.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.50.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.3 %

CI opened at $298.21 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $336.00. The company has a market cap of $87.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.90.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.