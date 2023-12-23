The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $178.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $173.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 96,738.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,839,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,615,469,000 after purchasing an additional 649,168,383 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $858,070,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,830 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 68.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,720,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,982 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 35.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $144.43 on Friday. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $283.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 173.69%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

