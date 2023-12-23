The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.61

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.61 and last traded at $28.59, with a volume of 843449 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LSXMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LSXMA

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.03.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $211,998.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 46.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,744,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416,321 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 8,177,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,710,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,170,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,074,000 after acquiring an additional 213,037 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,314,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,345,000 after acquiring an additional 157,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 36.1% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,230,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,750,000 after acquiring an additional 857,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Get Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.