The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.10.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC opened at $152.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.70. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $169.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.