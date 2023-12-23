The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Enzi Wealth

Enzi Wealth trimmed its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 21.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the period. Trade Desk makes up 0.5% of Enzi Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Enzi Wealth’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,424,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,253,000 after purchasing an additional 178,670 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Trade Desk by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTD. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.20 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

TTD opened at $73.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.09. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85. The firm has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.59.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.94 million. Research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $232,092.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,278.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $232,092.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,278.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,877,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 359,864 shares of company stock worth $28,301,307. 10.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

