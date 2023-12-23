The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 300.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

WMB stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.14. 5,505,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,783,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.09. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $37.45.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.27%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

