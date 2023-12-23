Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given a C$96.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Desjardins set a C$96.00 price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$84.00 to C$82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$84.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$94.00 price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$90.68.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TD

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.4 %

TSE:TD opened at C$85.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$81.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$82.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$152.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$75.89 and a twelve month high of C$94.05.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.92 by C($0.09). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of C$13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.53 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.0517928 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toronto-Dominion Bank

In other news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.26, for a total transaction of C$3,496,050.00. In other news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.26, for a total transaction of C$3,496,050.00. Also, Senior Officer Barbara Ann Hooper sold 9,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.49, for a total value of C$737,449.38. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.