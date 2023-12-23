Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Price Target Cut to GBX 105

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 117 ($1.48) to GBX 105 ($1.33) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

LON:TXP opened at GBX 44.25 ($0.56) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £103.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5,200.00 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 53.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 63.26. Touchstone Exploration has a 1 year low of GBX 43 ($0.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 95 ($1.20).

In other news, insider Paul R. Baay sold 131,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.68), for a total value of £70,740 ($89,465.03). Insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four onshore lease operatorship properties.

