Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Holdings Boosted by Clarus Group Inc.

Clarus Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Toyota Motor accounts for 9.4% of Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $12,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the first quarter worth about $527,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.8% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 80.0% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 44.1% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the second quarter worth about $513,000. 1.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Toyota Motor stock traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.53. 322,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,379. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.35 and a fifty-two week high of $195.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $3.20. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $79.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.69 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.31 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

