Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $32.00 to $27.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Treace Medical Concepts Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.76. The company has a market cap of $748.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Treace Medical Concepts has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $27.97.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $40.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.08 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 37.68% and a negative net margin of 27.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,189,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,925,000 after acquiring an additional 155,835 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 171.0% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 139,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 88,239 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 68.9% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,792,000 after acquiring an additional 584,539 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 7.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the third quarter valued at $1,869,000. 61.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices for physicians, surgeons, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

