TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ) Trading 0.2% Higher

TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.32 and last traded at $32.32. 650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.25.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF Company Profile

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (FEBZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Featured Articles

