Trust Co. of Oklahoma Boosts Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,329 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. PFW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 10.8% during the third quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in shares of NIKE by 10.6% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,016 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 10,456 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL grew its stake in NIKE by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 15,112 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in NIKE by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 14,614 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC cut their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.94.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $108.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.76.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.68%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

