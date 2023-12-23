Trust Co. of Oklahoma Buys Shares of 10,106 Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,755,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,055 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,583,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,223,000 after buying an additional 23,090 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,129,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,384,000 after buying an additional 64,482 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,472,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,765,000 after acquiring an additional 15,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 957,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,296,000 after acquiring an additional 75,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock remained flat at $23.07 during midday trading on Friday. 487,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,471. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average of $22.40.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.