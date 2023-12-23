Trust Co. of Oklahoma Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,122 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 19,591 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,989,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in Adobe by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,489 shares of the software company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,278 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,320,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 31.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 763 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $598.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,660,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,755. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $585.18 and its 200 day moving average is $539.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.60 and a twelve month high of $633.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.61 billion, a PE ratio of 50.70, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ADBE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,522. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.