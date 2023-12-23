Trust Co. of Oklahoma Has $286,000 Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma decreased its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in LKQ were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in LKQ by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,096,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,019,000 after acquiring an additional 12,111 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 266.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 31,498 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 16.8% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in LKQ by 11.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.80. 1,037,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,802. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.29. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

LKQ Increases Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In other LKQ news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LKQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

LKQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Articles

