Trust Co. of Oklahoma Has $408,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 92,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 161,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 40,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,322,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,298. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $65.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

