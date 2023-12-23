Trust Co. of Oklahoma Has $445,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $87.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,100,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,210,573. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.88. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $94.53. The company has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

