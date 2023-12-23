Trust Co. of Oklahoma Has $531,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,970 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Comcast were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 1.7% during the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 6.3% in the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank lowered Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.00. 11,894,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,862,363. The firm has a market cap of $177.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.53 and a one year high of $47.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.57 and its 200 day moving average is $43.35.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.