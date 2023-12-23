Trust Co. of Oklahoma Has $584,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Free Report) by 196.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,326 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma owned about 0.50% of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTXG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 31,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period.

Shares of FTXG traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.94. 16,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,726. The company has a market cap of $102.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.31 and its 200 day moving average is $24.75. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $0.1974 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

