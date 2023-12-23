Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 4,600 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,578,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,341,773. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.05 and a 200 day moving average of $94.31. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

