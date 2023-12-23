Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 850 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma decreased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth $32,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 239.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 148.6% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 901.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,946,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,961. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.80. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.94 and a 12-month high of $74.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.19 and its 200-day moving average is $50.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

