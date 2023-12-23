U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance
NASDAQ GROW opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. U.S. Global Investors has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $42.32 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92.
U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The asset manager reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 million for the quarter.
U.S. Global Investors Cuts Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the second quarter valued at $218,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 624,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 16,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 25.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 69,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 5.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 101,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
U.S. Global Investors Company Profile
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.
