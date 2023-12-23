U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance

NASDAQ GROW opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. U.S. Global Investors has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $42.32 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The asset manager reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 million for the quarter.

U.S. Global Investors Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be paid a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the second quarter valued at $218,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 624,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 16,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 25.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 69,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 5.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 101,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

