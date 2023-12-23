UBS Group Downgrades Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $18.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $26.00.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Coupang from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.42.

Coupang Stock Performance

Shares of CPNG opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. Coupang has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 67.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Coupang will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Coupang

In other Coupang news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,673 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $79,207.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 254,530 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $461,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,156,413 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,847,196.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $79,207.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 254,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,283.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,005,613 shares of company stock worth $461,793,777 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 7.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 119,681,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,579,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581,404 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Coupang by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,111,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,136,000 after buying an additional 11,528,981 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Coupang by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,182,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,922,000 after buying an additional 4,587,207 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Coupang by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,752,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,287,000 after acquiring an additional 22,708,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Coupang by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,357,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243,962 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

