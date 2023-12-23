UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Price Target Raised to $115.00

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on UFPI. DA Davidson cut UFP Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $122.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UFP Industries currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $108.60.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on UFPI

UFP Industries Price Performance

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $126.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.09. UFP Industries has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $127.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.03). UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. UFP Industries’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that UFP Industries will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Insider Activity at UFP Industries

In other UFP Industries news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $102,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,716,427.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UFP Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in UFP Industries by 1.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 38.9% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries

(Get Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.