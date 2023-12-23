Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Position Increased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,744,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 92.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,950,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853,286 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 48.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,855,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,771 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Unilever during the second quarter worth approximately $85,584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UL stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,488,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,380. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.91.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

