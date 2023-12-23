United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) & Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Critical Analysis

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) and United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Ohio Valley Banc and United Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ohio Valley Banc 18.97% 9.45% 1.02% United Bancorp 22.64% 15.44% 1.09%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.0% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of United Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of United Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ohio Valley Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A United Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ohio Valley Banc and United Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Dividends

Ohio Valley Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. United Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Ohio Valley Banc pays out 32.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Bancorp pays out 43.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ohio Valley Banc has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and United Bancorp has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. United Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ohio Valley Banc and United Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ohio Valley Banc $57.34 million 1.92 $13.34 million $2.71 8.52 United Bancorp $31.75 million 2.51 $8.66 million $1.55 9.00

Ohio Valley Banc has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancorp. Ohio Valley Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Ohio Valley Banc has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Bancorp has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

United Bancorp beats Ohio Valley Banc on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides various residential real estate loans, including one-to four-family residential mortgages; commercial loans for securing equipment, inventory, stock, commercial real estate, and rental property; and consumer loans secured by automobiles, mobile homes, recreational vehicles, and other personal property, as well as personal loans, unsecured credit card receivables, floor plan and student loans, and construction loans. In addition, it offers safe deposit box, wire transfer, credit card, and Internet banking services; and financial management online services, such as cash management and news updates related to repossession auctions, current rates, and general bank news. Further, the company provides automatic teller machine services, consumer finance, seasonal tax preparation services, and commercial property and various liability insurance services, as well as trust and online-only consumer direct mortgage services. It operates offices in Ohio and West Virginia; and finance offices in Ohio. The company owns and operates ATMs, including off-site ATMs. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Gallipolis, Ohio.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans. United Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Martins Ferry, Ohio.

