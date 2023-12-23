Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $10.56

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.56, but opened at $10.16. Valneva shares last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 4,057 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VALN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Valneva in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Valneva in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Valneva Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.03. The company has a market cap of $693.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.63 million. Valneva had a negative return on equity of 57.90% and a negative net margin of 51.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Valneva SE will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valneva

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Valneva during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valneva by 85.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Valneva during the first quarter worth about $858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

