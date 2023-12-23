Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Trimmed by Bluesphere Advisors LLC

Bluesphere Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,178,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,232. The company has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $146.17 and a one year high of $171.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.06 and its 200-day moving average is $160.95.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

