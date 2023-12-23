Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Kraft Davis & Associates LLC

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.8% of Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,215,000 after purchasing an additional 291,588,855 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335,053 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,543 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $95,669,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,308.6% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,644,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,597 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.52. 2,833,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,510,297. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.62. The company has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

