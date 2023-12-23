Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.5% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $47.49 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $47.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.33.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

