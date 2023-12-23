Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Corrigan Financial Inc.

Corrigan Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,158 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.2% of Corrigan Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Corrigan Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.51. The stock had a trading volume of 12,007,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,415,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $47.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.83 and its 200 day moving average is $45.33.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

