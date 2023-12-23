Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by FC Advisory LLC

FC Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the quarter. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95,537.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,317,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,198,000 after purchasing an additional 21,295,255 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,959.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 8,353,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147,634 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $284,663,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264,099 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.33. The company has a market capitalization of $72.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

