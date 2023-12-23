Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VUG stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $310.58. The stock had a trading volume of 965,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,250. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.94 and a 1-year high of $313.35. The company has a market capitalization of $101.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $289.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.28.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

