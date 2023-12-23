Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) is Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,686 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises 4.3% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $6,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $248.38. The stock had a trading volume of 171,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,302. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.06 and a 200 day moving average of $240.40. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $251.50.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.