Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stake Boosted by PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.

PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 6.0% of PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $110.95 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $112.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.88. The company has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

