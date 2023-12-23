Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Bought by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1,233.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIS traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $219.12. 83,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,109. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $179.27 and a twelve month high of $220.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

