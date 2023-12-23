Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Holdings Raised by HT Partners LLC

HT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 141,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,783 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of HT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLV. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1,065.5% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

NYSEARCA:BLV traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.16. The company had a trading volume of 696,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,971. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $79.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.2617 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

