Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Bought by Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 44.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGK. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $259.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.53. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $167.66 and a fifty-two week high of $261.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.