Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) is ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

ONE Advisory Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 31.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for 3.0% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $5,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 123,911,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,698,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,674 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,986,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,294,000 after acquiring an additional 399,470 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,738,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,873,000 after acquiring an additional 70,480 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,756,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,752,000 after acquiring an additional 57,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,025,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,118,000 after acquiring an additional 196,416 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VMBS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,917,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,557. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.78.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1419 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

