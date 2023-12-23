Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Stock Position Cut by Madrona Financial Services LLC

Madrona Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 75.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,440 shares during the quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTWG. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $197,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWG traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.71. 35,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,560. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.32. The company has a market cap of $789.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $148.12 and a 52 week high of $185.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.4797 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

