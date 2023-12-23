Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Axiom Financial Strategies LLC

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 7.1% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,952,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,307 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529,155 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,195,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,167 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,630,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,134 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,759,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,210,000 after purchasing an additional 429,514 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.88. 1,811,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,766,412. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.52. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

