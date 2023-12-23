Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Corrigan Financial Inc.

Corrigan Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 469,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,789 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 12.0% of Corrigan Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Corrigan Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $35,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 15,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 303.9% during the third quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 51,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 39,041 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 199.6% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 33,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 22,390 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,905,000. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Chico Wealth RIA now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $76.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,811,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,412. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.52.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.