Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stake Increased by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 160.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BSV stock opened at $76.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.52. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

