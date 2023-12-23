Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) is Asset Planning Corporation’s 3rd Largest Position

Asset Planning Corporation lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 7.7% of Asset Planning Corporation’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,957,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,918,818. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $77.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.77 and its 200-day moving average is $75.56.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

