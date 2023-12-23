Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 12,546 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $838,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 17,614 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $77.17. 2,957,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,918,818. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.77 and its 200-day moving average is $75.56. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.44.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

