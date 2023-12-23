Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Powell Investment Advisors LLC

Powell Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,512 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 205.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,068 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,015 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,893 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,546.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,255,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,089 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Rose Asset Management LP bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $90,737,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $77.17 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $77.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.56.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $0.231 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

