Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stake Raised by HT Partners LLC

HT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of HT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.17. 2,957,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,918,818. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.56.
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
