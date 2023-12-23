Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stake Raised by HT Partners LLC

HT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of HT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.17. 2,957,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,918,818. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.56.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.