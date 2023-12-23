Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Columbia Advisory Partners LLC

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.0% of Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $435.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $348.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $410.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $407.33. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $345.90 and a 12-month high of $438.22.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

